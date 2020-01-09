BMC Revises Parking Fines; Unveils New Formula-Based Penalty

BMC had come underneath fireplace from the residents in addition to public representatives over parking charges.

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Company (BMC) has launched a formula-based penalty for unauthorised parking which can be equal to about 40 instances the present parking costs, stated officers.

In July 2019, the civic physique had launched new parking guidelines and levying steep fines for unauthorised parking inside 500 metres of designated public parking heaps or BEST bus depots.

The penalty was starting from Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,250. The transfer, nevertheless, was got here underneath fireplace from the residents in addition to public representatives.

Even Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) termed it as arbitrary and exorbitant. Therefore the civic physique pressured to overview it. Therefore, underneath retired IAS officer Gautam Chatterjee, the MPA undertook a complete overview of the parking costs and got here up with a brand new formula-based wonderful.

The brand new fines for four-wheelers has come all the way down to Rs four,000, for two-wheelers, it will likely be Rs 1,800, Rs 7,000 for buses and Rs 10,000 for heavy automobiles, in line with a brand new round issued earlier this week.

In response to a civic physique official, a four-wheeler proprietor should pay Rs 4000 wonderful for unauthorised parking, because the charges for 12-hours parking at parking heaps is Rs 100. Equally, the penalty for unauthorised parking calculated incase of different kinds of automobiles and it will likely be inclusive of towing costs. For 4 wheeler automobiles, earlier, the wonderful for unauthorised parking was Rs 10,000 with a late payment of Rs 170 per day, if the proprietor didn’t retrieve the car.