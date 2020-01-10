BMW driver arrested after allegedly running down man panhandling in Palmdale, police say

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a lethal weapon Thursday after authorities say he deliberately rammed his BMW into a person who was panhandling in Palmdale.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had been despatched to the intersection of 10th Avenue West and Avenue O-Eight shortly after 1:15 p.m. in response to calls a few pedestrian who was hit by a automotive.

Witnesses informed deputies that the motive force of a black BMW, later recognized by authorities as Creg Sullivan, was concerned in an argument outdoors his automotive with a panhandler on the road.

Ultimately, Sullivan obtained again into his automotive and the person stood in entrance of the automobile along with his fingers on the hood, witnesses mentioned. Sullivan accelerated, putting the person, who rolled over the hood and fell onto the road. Sullivan drove off, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

Authorities couldn’t instantly verify whether or not the pedestrian sustained any accidents. Deputies arrested Sullivan about an hour later at a house in Palmdale. He’s being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, in response to jail information.