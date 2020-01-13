“Boarded Helicopter Only After I Became A Minister,” Says Jitendra Singh

“I had never seen an aircraft or travelled by air till I was about 30”: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi:

“I had never seen an aircraft or travelled by air till I was about 30,” Union minister Jitendra Singh informed a bunch of scholars on Monday, stressing how fortunate they have been to have travelled by air from Jammu to Delhi at this younger age.

Jitendra Singh was addressing a bunch of 150 college students, from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, throughout a casual interplay.

Jitendra Singh informed them that they have been lucky to have travelled from Jammu to Delhi by air at this younger age. “I had never seen an aircraft or travelled by air till I was about 30 and I boarded a helicopter for the first time only after I became a minister in 2014,” he stated.

The scholars are at present visiting Delhi as a part of a ”Bharat Darshan” tour. The scholars, largely within the age group of 13 to 15 years, have been excited to inform the minister about their journey expertise and the websites visited by them, an official assertion stated.

The scholars indulged in a free, frank alternate of concepts and in addition supplied their opinions on various topics.

When requested to element some necessary options of Samba, they referred to its forts and in addition its Kandi belt. In flip, Jitendra Singh reminded them that close by was the ancestral village of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, who had attained martyrdom whereas holding again Pakistani invaders in 1947.

The scholars additionally spoke about their pursuits, hobbies in addition to the curriculum of their research. A lot of premier academic establishments, together with AIIMS and IIM, are arising of their neighborhood, they have been informed.

After spending two days within the nationwide capital, the group of scholars is scheduled to fly to Hyderabad the place their itinerary features a go to to the Salar Jung Museum and different monumental locations.

The ”Bharat Darshan” tour is being carried out by the Ministry of House Affairs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the native administration. The group features a mixture of girls and boys from authorities excessive faculties in addition to personal faculties, the discharge stated.