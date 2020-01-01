Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ‘controlling’ ex-fiancée Nick Gordon dies from suspected drugs overdose

By Unique By Ben Ashford For Dailymail.com

January 1, 2020

The late Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancée Nick Gordon has died from a suspected medication overdose, DailyMail.com can solely reveal.

Sources mentioned Gordon, 30, had a collection of coronary heart assaults after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida amid New Yr’s celebrations.

DailyMail.com understands his family members had been knowledgeable of his loss of life early at this time after medical doctors had been unable to revive the prolific drug abuser.

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancée Nick Gordon has died from a suspected medication overdose. He’s pictured with Bobbi Kristina at We Will All the time Love You: A GRAMMY Salute to Whitney Houston in LA on October 11, 2012

‘God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year,’ his brother Junior Walker wrote on Fb. He added: ‘All I can do is cry’

He additionally posted a touching household photograph of the 2 siblings as little boys, including: ‘All I can do is cry’.

Gordon is infamous for the 2015 loss of life of Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina, who spent six months in a coma after she was discovered unconscious in a bath with a slew of medicine in her system.

Her controlling ex-fiancée by no means confronted prison costs however was held legally liable for her wrongful loss of life in a civil case.

Gordon, a prolific drug consumer, was engaged to Bobbi Kristina Brown (pictured with him, left) – daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

‘It is early days however the suggestion is he was taking medication with mates and he handed out. They drove him to the hospital, took him inside after which left him there,’ mentioned an insider.

‘No matter you consider Nick and his way of life, it’s terribly unhappy that his supposed mates simply dumped him and drove away.’

Gordon is assumed to have been dwelling with mates in current months after his mother moved to Hawaii.

He had break up from on-off girlfriend Laura Leal, whom he was accused of attacking on a number of events resulting in a number of arrests for home abuse.

Junior (left) additionally posted a touching household photograph of the 2 siblings as little boys (proper)

In an unique 2017 interview with DailyMail.com Leal described how Gordon held her captive in his mom’s former residence in Sanford, Florida earlier than savagely beating her up after an evening of consuming.

Nonetheless she later dropped costs of home violence battery and false imprisonment insisting she was as a lot guilty for the dust-up as he was.

‘Laura is totally devastated. They had been seeing much less of one another not too long ago as a result of they wished some area,’ the supply added.

‘However she cared deeply for him and was in a state of shock when she acquired the telephone name.’

Bobbi Kristina spent six months in a coma and by no means recovered after she was discovered submerged in a bath with medication in her system and bruises to her chest in July 2015.

Bobbi Kristina is pictured together with her mom, the late Whitney Houston, and father Bobby Brown, in 2004, left. The couple are pictured collectively proper in 2001

Bobbi Kristina died in 2015, almost six months after being discovered unconscious in a bath; she is pictured together with her doting dad in 1993

Gordon protested his innocence and insists he did all the pieces he may to resuscitate the 22-year-old budding singer after discovering her unconscious at their Alpharetta, Georgia residence. Nonetheless he was held legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s wrongful loss of life by default and ordered to pay $36 million in damages when he didn’t combat a civil case introduced by her household.

The unhappy episode echoed the loss of life of her famous person star mother Whitney who additionally drowned in a bath in a Beverly Hills resort, with cocaine abuse and coronary heart illness contributing to her February 2012 demise.

Bobby Kristina’s post-mortem equally listed drug intoxication and the immersion of her face within the water as elements.

Gordon, who was taken in by Houston on the age of 12, has by no means confronted prison costs and claims he tried his finest to save lots of the lady he thought of his ‘lil sis’ earlier than their relationship grew to become romantic.

Brown’s property accused him, nevertheless, of inflicting her wrongful loss of life by giving her a ‘poisonous combination’ and likewise stealing from her checking account whereas she was comatose.

When neither Gordon, nor his lawyer, confirmed up at hearings in 2016 a Fulton County Superior Court docket choose dominated in opposition to him by default and ordered him to pay $36 million in damages.