Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé Nick Gordon was in high spirits before his ‘drug overdose’ death

Nick Gordon’s grieving father says there was no trace of turmoil within the hours earlier than his infamous son’s alleged overdose loss of life, telling DailyMail.com: ‘Nick was an amazing individual – every thing was good.

Jack Walker Jr. stated he spoke with Gordon on New Yr’s Eve, the day earlier than the 30-year-old was taken to an emergency ward in Altamonte Springs, central Florida.

He denied any suggestion his son was depressed or spiraling uncontrolled, insisting Gordon had landed a ‘nice job’ and was optimistic about his prospects for 2020.

Officers haven’t commented on the reason for loss of life however sources informed DailyMail.com the routine exhausting drinker and drug abuser was dropped off there by junkie friends who discovered him unconscious.

‘I spoke with Nick through the day. He appeared completely satisfied, he appeared calm, every thing was going good,’ stated the distraught dad, 50.

Nick Gordon, 30, died after having a collection of coronary heart assaults after he was rushed into intensive care throughout New Yr’s Eve celebrations, sources say

Gordon, a prolific drug person, was engaged to Bobbi Kristina Brown – daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown (pictured collectively in 20120)

‘He was a free spirit, he was in an excellent way of thinking. Every little thing that Nick was doing was nice. He informed me 2020 was going to be higher than 2019. He had an amazing job.

‘As for the police state of affairs and every thing it is too early to say. So no touch upon the investigation or something,’ his father added.

Walker Jr stated he and his different son Jack Walker III raced to ailing Gordon’s hospital bedside and had been current as he misplaced his battle for all times.

Walker III wrote in regards to the heartbreaking second he stated his goodbyes on Fb, writing: ‘I really like you a lot huge brother.

‘I hope you heard me speaking to you at your bedside you’re with me and I can really feel it I really like you I really like you I really like you watch over me and your nieces.’

His father Jack Walker Jr. informed DailyMail.com he spoke with Gordon on New Yr’s Eve the place ‘he appeared completely satisfied, he appeared calm, every thing was going good’

Below a touching gallery of pictures of the 2 boys rising up collectively, the sibling added: ‘You’ll endlessly be my greatest buddy no one will ever take your house.’

Walker Jr informed DailyMail.com: ‘He [his brother] has taken it very exhausting. They had been very shut. All of us had been. This can be a horrible factor. His mother shall be making funeral preparations for him.’

Gordon’s heartbroken mother Michele, moved from Florida to Honolulu, Hawaii, a number of years in the past, however is known to be making her option to Florida. She is but to touch upon her loss.

Michele was a loyal presence at her wayward son’s aspect all through the fallout from the 2015 loss of life of his former fiancée, Bobbi Kristina Brown, attending interviews for help and letting him stay at her earlier house in Sanford, Florida.

Bobbi Kristina, a 22 yr aspiring singer and the daughter of Whitney Houston, spent six months in a coma after she was discovered unconscious in a bath with a slew of medication in her system on the Georgia house she shared with Gordon.

He by no means confronted felony fees however was held legally liable for her wrongful loss of life in a civil case.

Gordon’s rap sheet additionally included arrests for kidnap and home violence in opposition to one other girlfriend, Laura Leal, who stated he punched her so exhausting she puzzled if she was lifeless.

Nevertheless Gordon’s dad insisted his headline-grabbing son was misunderstood by the media and unfairly labelled a bully.

‘I simply need the world to know that regardless of every thing that they heard destructive Nick was an amazing individual,’ Walker Jr informed DailyMail.com.

‘He beloved everybody. I do not need to see something destructive.’

Gordon’s former lawyer Joe S. Habachy added in a press release to Folks: ‘My coronary heart is heavy at present after studying that my very long time consumer Nick Gordon died on the younger age of thirty.’

‘Whereas I can’t communicate to the particular circumstances of his loss of life, I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the entire devastation that drug habit has wreaked upon a gaggle of younger pals, all of whom had been beloved and had immense potential.’

Gordon was arrested for home violence in March 2018 for ‘repeatedly punching his new girlfriend Laura Leal’

Gordon by no means confronted felony fees however was held legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s wrongful loss of life in a civil case

Gordon is assumed to have been dwelling with pals in Altamonte Springs, Florida after his mother moved to Hawaii.

He had lately cut up up with on-off girlfriend Leal, whom he was accused of attacking on a number of events resulting in arrests for home abuse.

In an unique 2017 interview with DailyMail.com Leal described how Gordon held her captive in his mom’s former earlier than savagely beating her up after an evening of ingesting.

Nevertheless she later dropped fees of home violence battery and false imprisonment insisting she was as a lot responsible for the dust-up as he was.

‘Laura is totally devastated. They had been seeing much less of one another lately as a result of they wished some area,’ a supply stated.

‘However she cared deeply for him and was in a state of shock when she bought the telephone name.’

Bobbi Kristina spent six months in a coma and by no means recovered after she was discovered submerged in a bath with medicine in her system and bruises to her chest in July 2015.

Gordon protested his innocence and insists he did every thing he may to resuscitate the 22-year-old budding singer after discovering her unconscious at their Alpharetta house.

Nevertheless he was held legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s wrongful loss of life by default and ordered to pay $36million in damages when he didn’t battle a civil case introduced by her household.

‘God why did I’ve to lose my brother on New Yr,’ his brother Junior Walker wrote on Fb. He added: ‘All I can do is cry’

Junior (left) additionally posted a touching household photograph of the 2 siblings as little boys (proper)

Bobbi Kristina is pictured together with her mom, the late Whitney Houston, and father Bobby Brown, in 2004, left. The couple are pictured collectively proper in 2001

The unhappy episode echoed the loss of life of her famous person star mother Whitney who additionally drowned in a bath in a Beverly Hills lodge, with cocaine abuse and coronary heart illness contributing to her February 2012 demise.

Bobby Kristina’s post-mortem equally listed drug intoxication and the immersion of her face within the water as components.

Gordon, who was taken in by Houston on the age of 12, has by no means confronted felony fees and claims he tried his greatest to avoid wasting the woman he thought of his ‘lil sis’ earlier than their relationship turned romantic.

Brown’s property accused him, nevertheless, of inflicting her wrongful loss of life by giving her a ‘poisonous combination’ and in addition stealing from her checking account whereas she was comatose.

When neither Gordon, nor his lawyer, confirmed up at hearings in 2016 a Fulton County Superior Court docket choose dominated in opposition to him by default.