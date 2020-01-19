News TV SHOWS

Bobby Fish Says AJ Styles Is No Match For Undisputed Era

January 20, 2020
The OC and the Undisputed Period by no means fairly obtained to hash issues out the way in which a number of followers wished to. You possibly can by no means say by no means in WWE.

Bobby Fish tweeted out a message to AJ Types saying that he’s a “bumpkin.” He stated that Types was no match for them as reDRagon and the Undisputed Period would don’t have any downside both.

God almighty, ⁦@AJStylesOrg⁩ is such a bumpkin! No match for reDRagon then and no match for #UE now.. Dems the info, children!

The hyperlink in Fish’s tweet was to an ROH Instagram publish exhibiting an image from AJ Types vs Bobby Fish from the Atlanta cease of the 2015 Winter Warriors Tour. Let’s see if this could possibly be the start of one thing extra in WWE as these two stables proceed to remain separated by model strains.



