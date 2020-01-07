Bobby Lashley & Lana’s Reverend Speaks Out After Security Pounced On Him During WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley and Lana’s section was developing subsequent and that concerned bringing again their reverend from final week. Somebody didn’t inform safety about this angle as a result of they attacked actor Rick Malone as he was sliding into the ring.

Safety was later instructed that they had been attacking somebody who WWE wanted for the following section. Then Malone was launched. This whole incident was caught on digicam and now Malone is commenting on the scenario. On his Fb web page, Malone mentioned:

“In my defense, I was only trying to do my job and officiate the “Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding” tonight however safety wouldn’t let me into the ring so I had no different alternative however to dive in headfirst!” earlier than later joking, “Oh, that didn’t end so well!” and “Obviously not my best camera angle!”

This was a easy misunderstanding. Hopefully, WWE informs safety of anybody further they’re including to this system any longer.

PW Insider experiences that there isn’t a phrase relating to whether or not Malone will obtain “hazard pay.”