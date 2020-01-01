Bobby Lashley On Fans Calling Him The N-Word Over Lana Marriage Angle

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony angle on Uncooked introduced numerous consideration. They launched a gay twist to this already heated angle. Some followers have been already upset about the truth that Bobby Lashley was with Lana within the first place.

Sports activities Illustrated just lately talked to Bobby Lashley about his present storyline in WWE. He mentioned the hate he’s acquired and the way he offers with it. There are numerous hateful individuals on the market who aren’t shy about typing very racist issues.

“Yes, I’ve experienced a tremendous amount of hate. We as a society come out and we’re anti-bullying, anti-hate, anti-this, anti-that, but I think we actually pick and choose who we hate and bully. Because everybody still knows me, and knows what I do and what I’m capable of doing — what I’ve done in my career as far as the military, being a single father, putting myself through college, graduating with honors, and I could keep going. But I received a tremendous amount of hate here across the board personally for the things that, I guess I do.” “It’s all over the board. It’s from the fact that this is interracial, because I’ve had guys saying the n-word to me and, ‘I’m going to kill you, we’re going to get you when you come down south.’ I just kind of sit back and laugh about it.” “I’ve even experienced some people that are in the business of wrestling, tweeting things and posting pictures, and I just sit back and laugh. A lot of times we feel that the person being hated on or being bullied should be a frail person. But now you take somebody like myself and Lana, who is a gorgeous woman, and we don’t look like the typical people that are bullied. I’m glad I have thick skin, because if I didn’t have thick skin, some of the things that I’ve had to experience would be very difficult to take.”

WWE has numerous choices with their present storyline. Followers are actually ready on the following step, however it doesn’t matter what the followers say about it Bobby Lashley gained’t let it hassle him.