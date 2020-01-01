Bobby Lashley Says WWE Split Him & Lio Rush Because It Was Working Too Well

Bobby Lashley used to have Lio Rush following him as his hypeman. Rush was taken off the highway after rumors of backstage warmth emerged. Then he got here again to WWE tv and had a run as WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Whereas talking with Sports activities Illustrated, Bobby Lashley gave his facet of the story about why he thinks WWE cut up him and Lio Rush up. He stated that they have been understanding too properly and weren’t getting the heel warmth as a result of they’re not dangerous guys.

However, working with somebody like Lana brings him prompt heel warmth.

“I thought Lio was amazing. Part of the reason why me and Lio were taken apart was because it was working out too well. We weren’t bad guys. People liked what we were doing, and we started having a lot of fun with it. I don’t know why it was pulled, it was pulled for whatever reason. Lana, on the other hand, Lana is a heat-seeker. People hate her and they love to hate her, and she loves every bit of it, and I love it too. Me and Lana talk all the time about this. People are afraid to be hated right now. Not us. We don’t give a damn what people think, and that’s good for everyone else because, whoever we get in the ring with, people want to see them beat my butt and shut her mouth. But the bad thing about it is that nobody on the roster can.”

Bobby Lashley and Lana are at the moment having fun with a highlight. We’ll simply need to see what’s subsequent for The All Mighty. WWE may use Bobby Lashley’s present place to springboard him to a brand new stage in the event that they capitalize on the chance.

We would even see a reunion between Lio Rush and Lashley down the highway since you by no means know what can occur in WWE.