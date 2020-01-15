Bobby Petrino hired as head football coach at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby Petrino, a coach with a observe file of on-the-field success and off-the-field embarrassments, would be the subsequent coach at Missouri State.

The Springfield-based college mentioned Wednesday that Petrino, 58, will probably be launched at a information convention Thursday. He’ll substitute Dave Steckel, who was fired final week after successful simply 13 video games in 5 seasons.

Petrino has a 119-56 file in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville. He additionally spent a part of one season teaching the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the place he coached 13 video games in 2007 earlier than abruptly resigning.

Petrino was 31-9 at Louisville from 2003-06, together with an Orange Bowl win after the 2006 season. He left to educate the Falcons, the place he did not final even one season. He resigned with three video games remaining to return to varsity teaching at Arkansas.

His departure angered Falcons gamers, each in its timing and the way in which it was dealt with: Gamers confirmed up in the midst of the week to discover a letter from Petrino.

“Out of my respect for you, I am letting you know that, with a heavy heart, I resigned today as the Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons,” the letter said.

Petrino was 34-17 in 4 seasons at Arkansas, main the varsity to the Sugar Bowl following the 2010 season and a No. 5 ultimate rating the next season, when the Razorbacks gained 11 video games.

Just a few months after that season ended with Arkansas followers excited to see the place this system was headed, Petrino was injured in a bike accident that uncovered an extra-marital affair with an athletic division worker. Petrino initially mentioned he was driving alone however later revealed that the lady was a passenger, and that they have been concerned in a relationship. Petrino was fired.

He was out of soccer in 2012 earlier than resurfacing at Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers have been Eight-Four in 2013 and beat Kentucky in Petrino’s solely season there. He was rehired at Louisville for the 2014 season.

He had preliminary success at Louisville. In the course of the 2016 season, the Cardinals went 9-Four, reached as excessive as No. three within the AP ballot and beat then-No. 2 Florida State, 63-20. Sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson, now a standout with the Baltimore Ravens, gained the Heisman Trophy, and Louisville shared the ACC’s Atlantic Division title with Clemson.

However after going Eight-5 in 2017, the underside fell out the next season, when Petrino’s solely wins got here in opposition to FCS opponents Indiana State and Western Kentucky. With Jackson graduated, Louisville’s offense struggled. The Cardinals have been 2-Eight and have been within the midst of a seven-game shedding streak when Petrino was fired following a 54-23 loss to Syracuse. The college agreed to pay the remaining $14 million on his contract.

Petrino had been out of teaching since his ouster at Louisville.

Missouri State was simply 13-42 beneath Steckel, who beforehand served as defensive coordinator for Gary Pinkel at Missouri, together with 1-10 in 2019.

Steckel’s firing was considerably shocking as a result of Missouri State’s athletic director, Kyle Moats, mentioned in November the college meant to honor Steckel’s contract by way of 2021.

Moats and Steckel met once more just lately “to discuss football-related matters, which ultimately led to this mutual agreement,” Moats mentioned final week.

The Bears play within the Missouri Valley Convention and are a part of the FCS. They haven’t had a successful season since 2009.