Bodies Found In Home At Disney-Founded Community, Man Charged With Killing His Wife & Kids

Tragedy struck simply exterior the Happiest Place On Earth weeks earlier than 4 our bodies had been discovered inside a central Florida residence.

In line with studies, officers with the Osceola County Sheriff Division charged a person with killing his spouse, three younger kids, and canine at their residence in Celebration, an prosperous suburb mendacity within the shadows of Walt Disney World.

Throughout a information convention on Wednesday, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson stated 44-year-old Anthony Todt faces murder costs for the deaths of his spouse, Megan, and their three kids, whose ages ranged from 4 to 13.

The sheriff stated Todt had confessed to the slayings and was cooperating with detectives. Whereas the official wouldn’t share how the victims died, noting that he would wait till the coroner launched outcomes, he stated they appeared to have been killed in late December.

Gibson added throughout the presser:

“We grieve along with the victims’ family and friends, along with the community for this tragic loss of innocent lives. Myself, I cannot understand what would cause a person to commit such evil and horrendous acts… This is despicable and cannot be tolerated anywhere in the United States of America, let alone Osceola County Florida.”

The sheriff stated Todt would journey to Connecticut throughout the workweek, the place he has a bodily remedy follow, then return to the Disney-developed neighborhood in Florida to be along with his household on weekends.

Neighbor Marcelo Rodriguez advised the Orlando Sentinel he noticed deputies on the two-story residence within the early morning hours on Monday yelling for residents to open the entrance door. He recalled:

“I saw a lot of police with guns in their hand saying, ‘Open the door, open the door.’ And a few minutes later I saw the guy on the porch with handcuffs, and I said, ‘Something bad happened over there.’”

Apparently, deputies had been known as to the home to help federal brokers who had an arrest warrant for Todt.

Rodriguez stated Todt and his spouse had been renting the home, including:

“We are in shock. It’s terrible.”

That is simply downright disturbing. What might presumably possess somebody to do that to his circle of relatives!?

Our hearts exit to the victims’ family members at this devastating time.