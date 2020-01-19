Bodies Of Ukrainian Victims Of Downed Plane Sent Back To Home From Iran

All 176 individuals onboard have been killed within the incident. (File)

Kiev, Ukraine:

The flag-draped coffins of the 11 Ukrainians who died in a airplane mistakenly shot down by Iran throughout a spike in tensions with Washington arrived in Kiev on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk and different officers attended the solemn ceremony at Kiev’s Boryspil airport to see caskets with the stays of the downed airplane’s 9 Ukrainian flight crew and two passengers being faraway from the plane.

Ukraine Worldwide Airways employees, some in tears, stood on the tarmac clutching flowers, in line with stay video footage.

The airline employees and relations fashioned two strains to make a hall by way of which the honour guard carried the caskets draped within the yellow-and-blue flag of Ukraine.

Some males fell to at least one knee to honor the victims.

The honour guard additionally held flags of the nations whose residents perished within the crash.

The Kiev-bound UIA Boeing 737, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January eight, killing all 176 individuals on board, largely Iranian and Canadian residents.

The caskets have been to stay for some time on the airport terminal in order that relations and members of the airline may say their final goodbyes.

The funerals are anticipated to be held on Monday.

The Boeing crashed shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of high Iranian common Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January three.

Tehran admitted it had mistakenly shot down the airplane a number of days later.

Ukraine’s chief has demanded that Iran punish these responsible for the downing of the airliner and compensate the victims.