January 14, 2020 | 7:52am

That is the harrowing second a Georgia police officer was struck by a practice as he tried to catch a housebreaking suspect — unaware that he was standing so near the tracks.

The ordeal — captured on Polk County Sheriff’s Officer Andy Anderson’s physique digicam on Jan. 7 — reveals Anderson strolling alongside the Norfolk Southern railroad monitor as he responds to a report of a housebreaking at a close-by residence.

There, he noticed a person carrying a tv set, police mentioned in a information launch obtained by CNN.

As he radios for backup, a practice barrels towards him — its rumblings changing into louder and louder. Anderson steps off the tracks, assuming he’s out of the trail of the practice.

However he’s nonetheless too shut, and the practice hurls him onto the bottom, apparently into brush alongside the tracks.

He was taken to Redmond Regional Hospital in Rome, Georgia with a number of damaged bones and was launched on Sunday, in line with the report.

“It just sends chills up your spine,” Police Chief Kenny Dodd advised FOX 5 Atlanta. “That’s a prime example of tunnel vision. It’s real. He was so focused on the man getting away he forgot about the danger around him and didn’t step far enough off the tracks.”

The division had simply began utilizing the cameras from Blue Line Improvements a couple of months in the past, Dodd mentioned.

The expertise captures each doable angle that investigators would possibly want, in line with Dodd.

“When Andy saw the video, he told me he was lucky to be alive,” Dodd advised the outlet. “And I told him, yeah, the good Lord was looking out for you that day.”