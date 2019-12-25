Body found in dumpster deemed suspicious

The murder unit has taken over investigating a physique present in a dumpster in North York on Christmas Eve.

Crews had been dispatched to a trash hearth in a laneway close to Finch Ave. and Keele St. on Tuesday at round three:45 p.m..

A physique was discovered and police had been notified.

“Homicide has taken over this suspicious death,” mentioned Const. Alex Li.

“This couldn’t be more ill-timed, but (police) are working on notifying next-of-kin.”

If police deem this a murder, will probably be the town’s 74th of the 12 months.

The investigation is continuous.