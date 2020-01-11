Body found inside moving truck identified as 29-year-old Anaheim woman

A physique wrapped in plastic and cardboard that was found inside a transferring truck Wednesday evening in Fullerton has been recognized.

On Friday, Anaheim police recognized the physique as that of Ashley Manning, 29, of Anaheim. In line with a December Fb put up shared by her sister, Manning had not been heard from or seen after boarding a airplane from Dallas/Fort Value Worldwide Airport to Los Angeles Worldwide Airport in mid-November. Her household acquired affirmation that she landed at LAX, and had been working with police to tug video footage to see which automotive she entered.

“The cause of Ashley’s death has yet to be determined pending toxicology results,” police mentioned.

Manning’s physique was discovered inside a U-Haul truck that had been deserted. Workers on the U-Haul location at Orangethorpe Avenue and State School Boulevard made the invention and contacted Fullerton police about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police mentioned.

The U-Haul truck had been rented in Anaheim, so police there took over the investigation, mentioned Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Metropolis Information Service contributed to this report.