Body ID’d as husband wanted for first-degree murder of wife

Peel Regional Police have confirmed the physique of a 36-year-old male discovered final Friday is that of Rakeshbhai Patel, a labourer who was the topic of a Canada-wide warrant for the first-degree homicide of his spouse.

Patel’s physique was discovered outdoors Etobicoke Common Hospital and police say his demise is just not a part of a felony investigation.



Rakeshbhai Patel was needed for the homicide of his spouse. His physique was discovered days later.

His 28-year-old spouse, Heeral Patel, was discovered lifeless by a canine walker simply earlier than 6 p.m. Jan. 13 in a inexperienced house within the space of Nexus Ave. and Fogal Rd. in Brampton. Her demise was deemed suspicious earlier than murder took over the investigation.

The Toronto girl had gone lacking from the realm of Islington and Steeles Ave. on Jan. 11 and Patel’s monetary exercise went lifeless following the invention of his spouse’s physique.

On Thursday, the warrant for Patel was issued as a suspect in her homicide.

Anybody with info on the case is requested to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.

— With information from Joe Warmington