Body Of 10-Year-Old Son Of Dead UP Bhajan Singer Found In Haryana

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh:

The physique of 10-year-old lacking son of a Bhajan singer, who was discovered lifeless alongside along with his spouse and daughter at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district Tuesday, has been recovered from a automotive in Haryana’s Panipat, police stated on Wednesday.

The Bhajan singer, Ajay Pathak, 42, his spouse Neha,36 and their daughter Vasundhra, 12 had been killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their home in Punjabi Colony Tuesday night, they stated.

The couple’s 10-year-old son, Bhagvat, was lacking after the incident, the police had stated Tuesday.

A workforce was shaped to arrest the assailants and seek for the lacking boy, they stated.

The police stated that they launched a seek for Bhagvat and located his physique on Wednesday in a automotive in Haryana’s Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns.

The police has not but revealed what led them to seek for the boy within the neighbouring state.