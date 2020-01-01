Body Of 10-Year-Old Son Of Dead UP Bhajan Singer Found In Haryana

A workforce was shaped to arrest the assailants and seek for the lacking boy, police stated (Representational)
Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh:
The physique of 10-year-old lacking son of a Bhajan singer, who was discovered lifeless alongside along with his spouse and daughter at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district Tuesday, has been recovered from a automotive in Haryana’s Panipat, police stated on Wednesday.
The Bhajan singer, Ajay Pathak, 42, his spouse Neha,36 and their daughter Vasundhra, 12 had been killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their home in Punjabi Colony Tuesday night, they stated.
The couple’s 10-year-old son, Bhagvat, was lacking after the incident, the police had stated Tuesday.
A workforce was shaped to arrest the assailants and seek for the lacking boy, they stated.
The police stated that they launched a seek for Bhagvat and located his physique on Wednesday in a automotive in Haryana’s Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns.
The police has not but revealed what led them to seek for the boy within the neighbouring state.
Add Comment