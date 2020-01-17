Body Of Indian Man Missing After Floods Found In Oman: Report

The physique was discovered on Thursday after six days of looking out, the Gulf Information reported. (Representational)

Dubai:

The physique of an Indian man, who went lacking after flash floods within the United Arab Emirates (UAE) final week, has been present in Oman, the police stated.

Rescue groups from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Oman coordinated the rescue efforts to search out the person since January 11.

Main Common Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated the person drowned after his automobile was swept away by flash floods.