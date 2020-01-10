January 9, 2020 | eight:54pm

The physique of a Mexican journalist and radio host who went lacking in November was discovered riddled with bullets Wednesday, officers mentioned.

Fidel Avila, of the “Ke Buena” station within the western state of Michoacan’s Huetamo municipality, was discovered close to a freeway, officers advised Reuters. He was final seen at a cultural occasion in neighboring Guerrero state, Mexico’s Nationwide Fee of Human Rights mentioned.

No potential motive was launched for the killing.

“Our condolences to the family and friends of Fidel Avila Gomez, journalist in Michoacan. We deeply lament his murder,” presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez wrote in a Twitter publish.

His loss of life is the primary reported homicide of a journalist in Mexico this yr. The El Common newspaper in Michoacan mentioned he was the seventh journalist killed within the state since 2006.

Mexico has more and more grow to be one of the crucial harmful locations for journalists as drug cartels proceed to intimidate the press by kidnappings and homicide. The nation registered 10 journalists killed final yr.

Michoacan and Guerrero are two of Mexico’s most violent states, the place rival drug gangs proceed to battle for management of drug routes

The Committee to Shield Journalists mentioned in December that Mexico and Syria have been probably the most harmful locations for reporters in 2019. Not less than 5 reporters in Mexico have been killed as reprisals for his or her work, CPJ mentioned.

“There is always a persistent risk,” mentioned Alvaro Garcia, president of the Michoacan Affiliation of Journalists, advised Reuters.