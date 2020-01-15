January 14, 2020 | eight:37pm

The physique of a lacking teenage boy from Ohio was discovered caught within the chimney of an deserted home, a report stated Tuesday.

The teenager, 14-year-old Harley Dilly, had been lacking since Dec. 20, and police had canvassed his Port Clinton neighborhood a number of occasions, Fox eight Cleveland reported.

Investigators went again to the deserted home Monday — which is throughout the road from his household house — and found Dilly’s lifeless physique within the chimney, based on the report.

“This appears to be an accident; at this time there does not appear to be any foul play expected,” Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman stated in a information convention.

“It appears that Harley climbed an antenna tower to the roof and entered the chimney.”

However apparently the chimney had been blocked between the second and first flooring, the chief stated, and Harley was “trapped.”