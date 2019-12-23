Boeing fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg as 737 MAX crisis deepens

BREAKING: Boeing fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg as 737 MAX disaster deepens
- Chairman Dave Calhoun is ready to exchange Muilenburg, the corporate introduced
- Boeing stated ‘a change in management was crucial to revive confidence’
By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com and Wires
Boeing has fired its CEO Dennis Muilenburg following a yr of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin deadly crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner, The New York Occasions studies.
Chairman David Calhoun will function CEO and president, efficient January 13, the corporate stated Monday.
‘The Board of Administrators determined change in management was crucial to revive confidence within the Firm shifting ahead as it really works to restore relationships with regulators, prospects, and all different stakeholders,’ the corporate stated.
Boeing has fired its CEO Dennis Muilenburg, pictured, it was reported Monday
Muilenburg was fired following a yr of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin deadly crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner, pictured in Moses Lake, Washington in September
