Boeing fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg as 737 MAX crisis deepens

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com and Wires

Revealed: 09:18 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:25 EST, 23 December 2019

Boeing has fired its CEO Dennis Muilenburg following a yr of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin deadly crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner, The New York Occasions studies.

Chairman David Calhoun will function CEO and president, efficient January 13, the corporate stated Monday.

‘The Board of Administrators determined change in management was crucial to revive confidence within the Firm shifting ahead as it really works to restore relationships with regulators, prospects, and all different stakeholders,’ the corporate stated.

Boeing has fired its CEO Dennis Muilenburg, pictured, it was reported Monday