January 7, 2020 | 11:04pm

A Boeing 737 aircraft with 180 passengers aboard crashed after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport on Wednesday, in keeping with Iran state information.

The aircraft belonged to Ukraine Worldwide Airways and crashed on account of technical issues, in keeping with the Iranian Fars information company.

Particulars on accidents or fatalities weren’t instantly clear.

The crash occurred simply hours after Iran launched a missile assault on US troops stationed at two air bases in Iraq.

