CHICAGO—Emphasizing that the 62-year-old govt was simply experiencing minor technical points and can be again behind the rostrum shortly, Boeing officers scrambled to do harm management Monday after their new CEO Dave Calhoun erupted into flames throughout his first press convention. “I assure you, Mr. Calhoun is one of the safest board members in Boeing’s history and has never caught fire prior to today,” stated Boeing spokesperson Karen Flynn, including that Mr. Calhoun had undergone rigorous testing earlier than being promoted to CEO, leaving the corporate shocked when he abruptly paused his speech, despatched out an SOS sign, and burst into flames. “While we are devastated by the news, the reality of having executives is that there is always a risk that one will lose control, fly off the stage, and crash into the audience at high velocity. To the hundreds who died, or suffered severe injuries today, we sincerely apologize.” At press time, investigators discovered that Mr. Calhoun had did not pay Boeing for added security protections that would have prevented him from exploding into tens of millions of small, unidentifiable items.