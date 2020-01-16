BoJack Horseman final season 6 trailer just might tease a happy ending

By Mike Floorwalker/Jan. 16, 2020 four:50 EST/Up to date: Jan. 16, 2020 four:56 pm EST

The final trailer we’ll ever get for a brand new batch of BoJack Horseman episodes has arrived — and whereas the finality of all of it is certain to be miserable for followers, the spot finds BoJack himself on a shocking upswing.

Sure, even if he might be unbelievably self-centered, has been identified to ingest sufficient medicine and alcohol to kill a big animal of some form, and can not seem to hold from hurting practically everybody he comes into contact with, BoJack (Will Arnett) continues to be everyone’s favourite former ’90s sitcom star who additionally occurs to be an anthropomorphic horse. Maybe it is as a result of, irrespective of how darkish issues get — and so they have gotten fairly rattling darkish over BoJack Horseman‘s stellar six-season run — we have all the time sensed that someplace, buried deep down beneath BoJack’s crass, sarcastic, at occasions straight-up venomous exterior, there’s a greater horse struggling mightily to come back to the floor.

If the trailer for the again half of season six (which consists of eight episodes) is any indication, that battle would possibly lastly come to an finish, as BoJack appears to be coming to phrases together with his previous. It additionally seems to be like his buddies and associates Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), and Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul) could also be headed towards considerate conclusions to their very own tales — though, notably, Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) could be very practically absent from the brand new spot.



Let’s dig in to the ultimate (sniff) trailer for BoJack Horseman season 6.