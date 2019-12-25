Boko Haram jihadists kill seven people in raid on Christian village in Nigeria 

By Afp

Boko Haram jihadists killed seven individuals in a raid on a Christian village in Nigeria on Christmas Eve.

Dozens of fighters driving vans and bikes stormed into Kwarangulum late on Tuesday, capturing fleeing residents and burning houses after looting meals provides.

‘They killed seven individuals and kidnapped a teenage woman within the assault,’ native vigilante David Bitrus mentioned.

‘They took away meals stuff and burnt many homes earlier than leaving,’ he mentioned, including church was additionally burnt.

Troopers stationed in Nigeria’s restive northeast have been combating Boko Haram’s decade-long marketing campaign of violence

The jihadists had been believed to have attacked from Boko Haram’s close by Sambisa forest enclave, mentioned Chibok neighborhood chief Ayuba Alamson who confirmed the toll.

Boko Haram and its IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction have lately stepped up assaults on navy and civilian targets.

Kwarangulum, which is 10 miles from Chibok, got here underneath assault in April by Boko Haram terrorists who stole meals and burned a lot of the village.

Residents had managed to flee earlier than the arrival of the jihadists following tip-off from individuals who noticed the gunmen heading towards the village.

Boko Haram terrorists grew to become infamous after they kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in hte city of Chibok (the college is pictured in 2014)

Chibok is the scene of the mass kidnap of 276 schoolgirls in 2014 by Boko Haram which sparked world outrage and drew consideration to the group’s notoriety.

Fifty-seven of the ladies escaped shortly after the kidnap. One other 107 have been both rescued or launched after negotiations whereas 112 stay in captivity.

Troops have been stationed in Chibok because the kidnap however lethal Boko Haram raids proceed within the space.

The last decade-long battle has killed 36,000 individuals and displaced round two million from their houses within the northeast, in line with the United Nations.

The violence has unfold to close by Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional navy coalition to combat the jihadist teams.