Bollywood actress Bhagyashree joins Prabhas’s next film to play his mom

Followers of Prabhas are ready for updates on his subsequent movie which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The second schedule of the movie has lastly gone on flooring lately, at Annapurna Studios and now, the staff goes to start working at Ramoji Movie Metropolis as an enormous set is being erected for the shoot of the movie.

The primary schedule has gone on flooring final yr in Spain and the shoot went for just a few days as Prabhas was busy with Saaho. Lastly, the shoot is going on at a brisk tempo and it’s stated the movie can be wrapped up by June and by August, the discharge date can be introduced.

On Bhagyashree’s function…

Effectively, right here is crucial information to all of the followers on the market. Veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is becoming a member of the movie to play an essential function. As per what the sources report, it’s stated that Bhagyashree goes to be seen taking part in mother to Prabhas. The actress is in Hyderabad already and goes to start taking pictures for the movie in Ramoji Movie Metropolis. Effectively, an official affirmation on the identical information is awaited and that’s what followers really need too.

Pooja Hegde is taking part in the main girl on this movie and that is her first collaboration with the actor. Additionally, she has been all praises for Prabhas for being form and right down to earth.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is being produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Cinemas. Throughout the promotions of Saaho, the actor himself has introduced that Krishnam Raju can be seen taking part in a key function within the movie and as stated, he is among the producers too.

Prabhas can be taking part in a fortune teller on this movie which is about in opposition to the backdrop of the 1980s and to shoot as per the plot, the makers have shot some essential scenes in Italy already.