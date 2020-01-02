Bollywood Celebrities Demand Release Of Activist-Actor Sadaf Jafar

Sadaf Jafar was arrested in Lucknow on December 19 whereas she was stay on Fb (File)

Mumbai:

Bollywood celebrities Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker and Sushant Singh on Thursday demanded the discharge of actor-activist Sadaf Jafar from jail.

Ms Jafar, who can be a Congress spokesperson, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on December 19 whereas she was stay on Fb from the spot the place the protests towards the amended citizenship act had gone violent.

Mr Bhatt stated with out liberty, “free institutions are a sham”.

“If the mind is shackled or made impotent through fear, it makes no difference under what form of government you live, you are a subject and not a citizen. Without liberty of speech, all of the outward forms and structures of free institutions are a sham, a pretense. #FreeSadaf,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

Certainly one of Ms Jafar’s associates, Deepak Kabir was additionally taken into custody by the UP Police after he went to investigate about her, stated Swara Bhasker.

“Activist and actor #sadafjafar is in jail in Lucknow.. not clear why! Her friends #DeepakKabir is also in jail because he went to enquire after her.. #FreeSadaf #FreeDeepak and make UP police accountable for its excesses!” the actor tweeted.

Mr Singh shared a video information report on Ms Jafar’s arrest.

“Arrested, beaten and tortured for questioning @Uppolice during a FB live broadcast. #FreeSadaf,” the actor stated.

Filmmakers Mira Nair, Hansal Mehta and “Gully Boy” star Vijay Varma have additionally spoken up about Ms Jafar’s imprisonment.