Bollywood star Kushal Punjabi, 37, kills himself

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Printed: 05:29 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:51 EST, 27 December 2019

A 37-year-old Bollywood actor killed himself in his Mumbai residence final evening.

Shortly after Kushal Punjabi, 37, was found pals of the Bollywood star mentioned he had been affected by despair.

It is reported that Punjabi left a suicide observe containing his will which devoted half of his property to his three-year-old son.

Police discovered his physique at round 11pm in his residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai and he was rushed to Bhabha hospital however couldn’t be revived.

Kushal Punjabi might be seen right here earlier than his demise in a photograph posted to his Instagram on Christmas Eve along with his son Kian

Kushal Punjabi might be seen right here earlier than his demise in a photograph posted to his Instagram on along with his son Kian and a girl named ‘Mama Bear’ within the caption

Kushal Punjabi is pictured along with his mom and his son Kian on this picture from earlier this yr

The observe went on to ask for the opposite half of his belongings to be cut up between his mother and father and sister and he additionally introduced that nobody was guilty for his demise.

On Instagram, the star described himself as: ‘Dancing daddy, Actor, Bikerboy, Journey/Journey/Health junkie, Film buff, hooked on black espresso & gray matter.’

Indian authorities mentioned they didn’t discover something suspicious within the residence and have filed an unintended demise report.

Extra to observe…