Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slams Uber for ‘scariest experience’

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has urged her followers to not use Uber in London after struggling the ‘scariest expertise’ by the hands of a driver who was ‘yelling and shouting’.

The award-winning actress, 34, daughter of Slumdog Millionaire star Anil Kapoor, stated her driver was apparently ‘unstable’ and behaved so surprisingly she was left ‘shaking’ after the journey.

It’s the newest incident involving the controversial American ride-sharing large, which faces being compelled out of London by Mayor Sadiq Khan over its failure to cease unlicensed and uninsured drivers.

Tweeting yesterday, Ahuja advised her 12.eight million followers: ‘Hey guys I’ve had the scariest expertise with @UberLondon. Please please watch out. The perfect and most secure is simply to make use of the native public transportation or cabs…

‘The driving force was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I used to be shaking by the tip of it.

‘I attempted complaining in your app, and simply received a number of disconnected replies by bots. You guys must replace your system. The injury is completed. There may be nothing extra you are able to do.’

Uber responded to her tweets with an apparently automated message.

The multi-billion greenback firm has come beneath a storm of worldwide criticism over its passenger security document.

It misplaced its license in London after transport authorities stated it had failed to repair a litany of issues of safety – together with no less than 14,000 circumstances of drivers handing their permits to unlicensed associates or family.

The app continues to function within the capital pending an attraction.

In 2017, a girl raped by an Uber driver in India filed a US lawsuit accusing the service of invading her privateness and defaming her character.

Final month, Uber launched a report saying it had tallied almost 6,000 sexual assaults in america – its largest market – over the previous couple of years. That included greater than 450 circumstances of rape.

In France, the agency is beneath strain from a viral marketing campaign detailing sexual assault involving its drivers, beneath the hashtag #UberCestOver (Uber it is over).

A consultant for Uber in India stated it had no remark for now. MailOnline has contacted the UK workplace.

The incident comes every week after Ahuja criticised British Airways for allegedly dropping her baggage for the second time this month.