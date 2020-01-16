Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slams Uber for ‘scariest experience’

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slams Uber for ‘scariest expertise’ saying her ‘unstable’ London driver ‘was yelling and shouting’ and left her ‘shaking’
- The award-winning actress shared terrifying expertise with Twitter followers
- Claimed she complained by way of the Uber app however solely obtained automated replies
- It is the newest blow to Uber in London after it had its working licence eliminated
By Rory Tingle For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has urged her followers to not use Uber in London after struggling the ‘scariest expertise’ by the hands of a driver who was ‘yelling and shouting’.
The award-winning actress, 34, daughter of Slumdog Millionaire star Anil Kapoor, stated her driver was apparently ‘unstable’ and behaved so surprisingly she was left ‘shaking’ after the journey.
It’s the newest incident involving the controversial American ride-sharing large, which faces being compelled out of London by Mayor Sadiq Khan over its failure to cease unlicensed and uninsured drivers.
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (pictured) stated her Uber driver in London was ‘unstable’ and behaved so surprisingly she was left ‘shaking’ after the journey
She shared the terrifying expertise along with her 12.8million followers on Twitter, within the newest blow to Uber’s fame
Tweeting yesterday, Ahuja advised her 12.eight million followers: ‘Hey guys I’ve had the scariest expertise with @UberLondon. Please please watch out. The perfect and most secure is simply to make use of the native public transportation or cabs…
‘The driving force was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I used to be shaking by the tip of it.
‘I attempted complaining in your app, and simply received a number of disconnected replies by bots. You guys must replace your system. The injury is completed. There may be nothing extra you are able to do.’
Uber responded to her tweets with an apparently automated message.
The multi-billion greenback firm has come beneath a storm of worldwide criticism over its passenger security document.
Uber responded to the Indian actress’ tweets with an apparently automated message
Ahuja stated she had complained by way of Uber’s app however solely obtained replies from automated bots
It misplaced its license in London after transport authorities stated it had failed to repair a litany of issues of safety – together with no less than 14,000 circumstances of drivers handing their permits to unlicensed associates or family.
Ahuja along with her husband, Anand, throughout the Milan Trend Week
The app continues to function within the capital pending an attraction.
In 2017, a girl raped by an Uber driver in India filed a US lawsuit accusing the service of invading her privateness and defaming her character.
Final month, Uber launched a report saying it had tallied almost 6,000 sexual assaults in america – its largest market – over the previous couple of years. That included greater than 450 circumstances of rape.
In France, the agency is beneath strain from a viral marketing campaign detailing sexual assault involving its drivers, beneath the hashtag #UberCestOver (Uber it is over).
A consultant for Uber in India stated it had no remark for now. MailOnline has contacted the UK workplace.
The incident comes every week after Ahuja criticised British Airways for allegedly dropping her baggage for the second time this month.
Uber’s woes: Trip-sharing large’s controversial document in London that would see it compelled out
July 2012: The Silicon Valley giants launch its operation in London simply earlier than the capital hosts the Olympic Video games.
June 2014: 1000’s of taxi drivers convey town to a standstill in protest at what they regard as Uber’s lack of regulation.
July 2016: A bunch of drivers take the tech giants to employment tribunal, claiming they need to be formally recognised as staff on the firm, and that they don’t seem to be self=employed. It’s one in every of a lot of circumstances introduced in opposition to so-called ‘gig financial system’ employers on the time.
Uber has misplaced its licence in London after a string of failings, however will nonetheless be allowed to function pending an attraction
October 2016: The UK employment tribunal courtroom dominated that staff will not be self-employed and must be paid the minimal wage. Uber appealed.
September 2017: The Silicon Valley firm’s licence utility was surprisingly rejected in September 2017, TfL described it as not a ‘match and correct agency,’ citing points with affected person security.
June 2018: Uber was granted a 15-month licence by a choose after it appealed in opposition to a TfL resolution to not renew its licence over security considerations.
December 2018: A choose dismisses Uber’s attraction in opposition to the employment tribunal ruling.
September 2019: Transport for London solely grant the corporate a two-month licence, believed to be shortest ever issued by the transport physique.
November 2019: Transport for London (TfL) revoked the cab-hailing app’s proper to work in London after discovering that no less than 14,000 journeys had been made with drivers who had been completely different to those proven on the app.
Commercial
Add Comment