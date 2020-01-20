Bomb scare over unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport, traces of IED found

Safety has been beefed up on the Mangaluru airport.Twitter/ANI

An unclaimed bag close to ticket counters of the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka created a bomb scare on Monday. Police officers seized the bag and cordoned off the world.

Traces of Improvised explosive gadget (IED) has been discovered within the bag. Nonetheless, the bag has been evacuated safely.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha is on the Mangaluru airport together with a staff of police. An intensive search operation started with the assistance of bomb disposal and canine squads and steel detectors.

Safety stepped up

The Central Industrial Safety Pressure (CISF) is sustaining the safety of the airport. CISF DIG Anil Pandey mentioned, “We have found traces of IED from a bag lying at the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, we have safely evacuated it.”

“The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol,” Harsha later mentioned in a video message.

The residents had been evaded the bag, including that the scenario was beneath management and the police had been taking all precautions, the police commissioner confirmed.

Based on some reviews, two individuals had are available in an autorickshaw and positioned the bag there. Police mentioned they’re verifying the CCTV footage.

