Bombay Bicycle Club take a trip down memory lane on nostalgic new track, ‘Is It Real’

The brand new lower takes the listener on a visit down reminiscence lane, reflecting on the passage of time and reminiscing over cherished days passed by. Setting these ideas towards the pressures of grownup life, the band query their rose-tinted account of the previous.

Now, Jack Steadman and co. have supplied up one other glimpse on the LP within the type of the nostalgic ‘Is It Real’.

“Is it actual? I wanna return / Instances have all modified and I don’t need that / ‘Cause I feel our lives roll past / Look the wrong way when I’m shifting too quick,” frontman Steadman sings within the first verse.

‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ marks Bombay Bicycle Membership’s first album launch since coming back from a three-year hiatus. They first hinted they have been engaged on new materials in January 2019 after they posted a clip of them working within the studio collectively.

Final summer season, they carried out at festivals together with Wilderness and performed their debut album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ in full on a UK tour.

Bombay Bicycle Membership, in the meantime, are set to carry out an intimate present as a part of subsequent month’s BRITs Week. This may observe their UK and Eire headline tour, because of kick off on January 20.