Bon Iver Cancel Shows Amid Dance Troupe Harassment Claims

Bon Iver have canceled a sequence of performances with the Minneapolis dance firm TU Dance after the corporate’s co-founder Uri Sands was accused of sexual harassment.

“These decisions are never taken lightly by the Bon Iver team,” Bon Iver mentioned in an announcement. “Our deepest apologies to fans who'll miss out on these performances.”

Bon Iver deliberate to carry out Come By way of, a collaboration with TU Dance that options variations of songs on the band's newest album i, i , a number of nights in February. Exhibits in Houston, Nashville, and New Orleans have been canceled.

Bon Iver and Tu Dance premiered Come By way of in April 2018. They’ve since carried out it on the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Kennedy Heart in Washington, and the Kings Theater in Brooklyn final month.

Sands resigned as TU Dance's co-artistic director on December 31 after a former troupe member filed a lawsuit accusing the choreographer of sexual misconduct between 2015 and 2017, the Star Tribune studies .

Sands denied the allegations in an announcement to the Star Tribune . “We believe Mr. Sands’ resignation will help TU Dance move forward in providing a safe and healthy environment for all, “the dance firm mentioned.

TU Dance, which Sands co-founded and ran along with his spouse Toni Pierce-Sands, additionally denied that the corporate was responsible of negligent supervision. Pierce-Sands stays the corporate’s inventive director.

