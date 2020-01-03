Bon Iver cancel shows with TU Dance amid sexual misconduct allegations against troupe’s founder

Bon Iver have cancelled their upcoming ‘Come Through’ exhibits with the dance troupe TU Dance.

The information comes days after Uri Sands, the co-founder of TU Dance, resigned from the Minnesota troupe after a lawsuit was launched accusing him of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Sands and the troupe “vigorously deny” the allegations, because the Star Tribune report.

His Minnesota dance group have been resulting from be a part of Bon Iver for choose exhibits in Houston, Nashville and New Orleans on the finish of February.

Refunds are being provided to ticket holders and there are not any plans to reschedule the exhibits.

Bon Iver wrote on Instagram that selections to cancel live shows are “never taken lightly” however didn’t explicitly check with the allegations towards Sands. The band famous additional that the ‘Come Through’ cancellations is not going to have an effect on any of their different 2020 tour dates.

In response to the Star Tribune, Sands resigned from the corporate on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) after a former worker accused him of sexual harassment. An legal professional for the accuser, Jeff Anderson, informed the publication that Sands had “sexually exploited” his consumer and described the conduct as “nonconsensual sexual intercourse.”

He has admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the unnamed feminine worker however he denied the allegations of misconduct through an legal professional. In asserting his resignation, TU Dance informed the Star Tribune: “We believe Mr. Sands’ resignation will help TU Dance move forward in providing a safe and healthy environment for all.”

Sands, 45, and TU Dance vigorously deny all allegations, mentioned Sara McGrane, the lawyer representing each.

McGrane mentioned a lawsuit was served on a member of the corporate’s board in October 2019. In it, the claimant alleges sexual misconduct by Sands between 2015 and 2017. The lawsuit additionally alleged negligent supervision of Sands by the corporate.

‘Come Through’ was a music and dance collaboration debuted by Bon Iver and TU Dance in 2018. The present has toured sometimes over the previous few years with live shows at locations together with the Hollywood Bowl and the Kennedy Heart in Washington, D.C.

In the meantime, Bon Iver are gearing as much as head out throughout Europe in April and Might this 12 months, with stops in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

The Justin Vernon-fronted band launched their acclaimed fourth album ‘i,i’ in August 2019, which was later nominated for 3 Grammys on the 62nd awards.