Bon Iver & amp; Vampire Weekend Announce Concerts Supporting Bernie Sanders In Iowa

The Iowa caucuses – the primary actual step in choosing the Democratic nominee for president – are in 12 days. Proper now, in keeping with most polls, it's an especially tight four-way race, with Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren all inside just a few proportion factors of each other. And at this time, at the least a kind of candidates is pulling out the stops. Bernie Sanders – the consensus selection for indie rock heads, in addition to a lot of the remainder of younger America, is holding a few large rallies in Iowa subsequent weekend, and he's getting assist from his outstanding supporters in Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend.

Subsequent Friday, 1 / 31, Bon Iver will play a Bernie Caucus Live performance in Clive, Iowa. the present goes down at 6PM at Horizon Occasions Middle. The following day, Vampire Weekend will play an acoustic present in Cedar Rapids. They're taking part in the US Mobile Middle at 6PM. Each of these reveals are free and open to the general public, however the VIP part is reserved for Sanders volunteers who’ve knocked on over 150 doorways in Iowa. You don't want a ticket, however the Sanders marketing campaign is encouraging anybody who needs to go to those reveals to RSVP; you are able to do that right here for Bon Iver and right here for Vampire Weekend.

In a press launch, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon says, “I believe, unequivocally, that all people deserve support, love, and the freedom to choose how to live their own lives. There are promises in our constitutional language that are being superseded by money and greed in this country; I believe that Senator Sanders is the only one that has the pedigree, the experience, the courage, and the undying spirit to begin to put these obstacles of freedom to rest. “

Each Vernon and Vampire Weekend have been Bernie Sanders supporters for a very long time. When Sanders ran for president in 2016, Vampire Weekend performed reveals for Sanders in each Iowa and New York, and Vernon spoke in help of Sanders at a Wisconsin rally. (Vernon additionally had some issues to say about Hillary Clinton after the overall election. Wager he nonetheless feels the identical approach now!)