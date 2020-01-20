Bonds’ double-double lifts Far Northeast Warriors over Northfield in 73-33 victory

Far Northeast Warriors simply defeated the Northfield Nighthawks by a rating of 73-33 on Thursday.

Far Northeast Warriors was lead in scoring by Tosjanae Bonds who accounted for 34 factors whereas additionally amassing 10 rebounds. Daiyah Carter had a superb evening, recording 13 factors, three rebounds and one help.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Far Northeast Warriors internet hosting Regis Groff and Northfield taking over Thomas Jefferson.

Northfield has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.