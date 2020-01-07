Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup

We're virtually per week into the brand new 12 months, which implies we're entering into the zone the place we're going to begin seeing increasingly of 2020 's pageant lineups revealed. Simply final week, Coachella unveiled theirs; BottleRock’s appeared yesterday. And now we now have Bonnaroo’s as properly.
This 12 months's array of headliners is fairly fascinating, mixing some tried-and-true pageant (and Bonnaroo-friendly) names like Tame Impala with acts like Software and Lizzo and Miley Cyrus. There are another large names too, like Run The Jewels and Vampire Weekend and the 1975, that you may think about having large units this 12 months. Take a look at the total lineup beneath.
THURSDAY, 6 / 11
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Huge One thing
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
Ezra Collective
The Funk Hunters
HE $ H
Kursa
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Mize
Scarypoolparty
S.P.O.C.Ok.
Candy Crude
Taska Black
The Regrettes
Too Many Zooz
Aunt
FRIDAY, 6 / 12
Software
Miley Cyrus
Bassnectar
The 1975
Run The Jewels
Glass Animals
Younger The Large
Megan Thee Stallion
Tipper
Brittany Howard
Primus
Confessional Dashboard
Huge Wild
Ganja White Night time
Lennon Stella
The Band Camino
Wallows
Pigeons Enjoying Ping Pong
Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Stay In Mild Turns 40
Ekali
Svdden Death
Nonetheless Woozy
Tones And I
Marc Rebillet
Yola
Lucii
ATLiens
Detox Unit
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Resistance Revival Refrain
Phutureprimitive
Luzcid
Altın Gün
PLS & TY
Mdou Moctar
Dynohunter
SATURDAY, 6 / 13
Lizzo
Flume
Oysterhead
Tenacious D
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
DaBaby
Seven Lions
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH
Kevin Gates
Nelly Performing Nation Grammar
TroyBoi
Dermot Kennedy
Subtronics
Denzel Curry
J.I.D.
Mandolin Orange
The Growlers
Billy Strings
Mt. Pleasure
Yaeji
Moody Good
EOB
The Marcus King Band
Wooli
Surfaces
Slowthai
Dr. Fresch
Hero The Band
Nilüfer Yanya
Jupiter & Okwess
William Black
Lick
DJ Mel
SUNDAY, 6 / 14
Tame Impala
Lana Del Rey
Vampire Weekend
Leon Bridges
Younger Thug
Grace Potter
Flogging Molly
Rezz
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Morgan Wallen
LSDREAM
Pinegrove
Cuco
Saint Jhn
Orville Peck
Femi Kuti & Optimistic Power
Colony Home
Bonnie X Clyde
Invoice Frisell: Concord That includes Petra Haden, Hank Roberts, & Bergman
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven
Bonnaroo goes down 6 / 11 – 6 / 14 this 12 months. Tickets are onsale Thursday 1/9 at 12 PM ET. You should purchase them at Bonnaroo’s official web site.
