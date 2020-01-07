Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup

We're virtually per week into the brand new 12 months, which implies we're entering into the zone the place we're going to begin seeing increasingly of 2020 's pageant lineups revealed. Simply final week, Coachella unveiled theirs; BottleRock’s appeared yesterday. And now we now have Bonnaroo’s as properly.

This 12 months's array of headliners is fairly fascinating, mixing some tried-and-true pageant (and Bonnaroo-friendly) names like Tame Impala with acts like Software and Lizzo and Miley Cyrus. There are another large names too, like Run The Jewels and Vampire Weekend and the 1975, that you may think about having large units this 12 months. Take a look at the total lineup beneath.

THURSDAY, 6 / 11

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Huge One thing

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

Ezra Collective

The Funk Hunters

HE $ H

Kursa

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Mize

Scarypoolparty

S.P.O.C.Ok.

Candy Crude

Taska Black

The Regrettes

Too Many Zooz

Aunt

FRIDAY, 6 / 12

Software

Miley Cyrus

Bassnectar

The 1975

Run The Jewels

Glass Animals

Younger The Large

Megan Thee Stallion

Tipper

Brittany Howard

Primus

Confessional Dashboard

Huge Wild

Ganja White Night time

Lennon Stella

The Band Camino

Wallows

Pigeons Enjoying Ping Pong

Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Stay In Mild Turns 40

Ekali

Svdden Death

Nonetheless Woozy

Tones And I

Marc Rebillet

Yola

Lucii

ATLiens

Detox Unit

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Resistance Revival Refrain

Phutureprimitive

Luzcid

Altın Gün

PLS & TY

Mdou Moctar

Dynohunter

SATURDAY, 6 / 13

Lizzo

Flume

Oysterhead

Tenacious D

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

DaBaby

Seven Lions

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH

Kevin Gates

Nelly Performing Nation Grammar

TroyBoi

Dermot Kennedy

Subtronics

Denzel Curry

J.I.D.

Mandolin Orange

The Growlers

Billy Strings

Mt. Pleasure

Yaeji

Moody Good

EOB

The Marcus King Band

Wooli

Surfaces

Slowthai

Dr. Fresch

Hero The Band

Nilüfer Yanya

Jupiter & Okwess

William Black

Lick

DJ Mel

SUNDAY, 6 / 14

Tame Impala

Lana Del Rey

Vampire Weekend

Leon Bridges

Younger Thug

Grace Potter

Flogging Molly

Rezz

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Morgan Wallen

LSDREAM

Pinegrove

Cuco

Saint Jhn

Orville Peck

Femi Kuti & Optimistic Power

Colony Home

Bonnie X Clyde

Invoice Frisell: Concord That includes Petra Haden, Hank Roberts, & Bergman

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven

Bonnaroo goes down 6 / 11 – 6 / 14 this 12 months. Tickets are onsale Thursday 1/9 at 12 PM ET. You should purchase them at Bonnaroo’s official web site.