Bonny Mild Horseman is the brand new supergroup made up of Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell, Fruit Bats chief Eric D. Johnson, and Craig Finn / Josh Ritter / the Nationwide collaborator Josh Kaufman. Collectively, they reimagine conventional people songs and invent new ones, they usually've already shared 4 tracks – their eponymous debut single, “Deep In Love,” “Jane Jane,” and “The Roving” – from their impending self-titled debut album. Now they've added a fifth to that checklist.

Bonny Mild Horseman was born out of collaborative performances at Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Eaux Claires competition and 37 d 03 d occasions. And for the fifth and closing single from their album, they’ve recruited Vernon himself to assist out with vocal harmonies on the spare piano hymn “Bright Morning Stars.”

“This is rare. This is unprecedented. This group of musicians is like no other, “Vernon says in a press release. “What they said they set out to do and what they did are so WILDLY in line that it creates resonating chambers larger than the sum of their parts. I am beside myself, shaking my head when I hear this music. “Hearken to” Bright Morning Stars “under.

Bonny Mild Horseman is out 1 / 24 on 37 d 03 d.