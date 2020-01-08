BONOKOSKI: Both sides boast, an airliner crashes in Tehran, and all’s well

U.S. President Donald Trump, surrounded by Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his high navy commanders, indicated Wednesday that Iran is “standing down” in its retaliation for the cruise missile assassination of its terror-loving common, Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s missile assaults on U.S. navy bases in Iraq in response to Soleimani’s execution have been minor and with out casualties, mentioned Trump, though Iran’s state-run media claimed not less than 80 People had died.

This had Iran’s chief Ayatollah Khamenei claiming that Iran had given the USA “a slap in the face” with its 15 missile assaults.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence,” Iran’s International Minister Javad Zarif posted on Twitter. “We do not seek escalation or war but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

However, as Trump introduced much more sanctions on Iran, he urged NATO, which he has typically criticized for shirking its monetary commitments, to contain itself extra within the poisonous stew that’s all the time brewing within the Center East, this one now slightly extra heated.

If not, Trump claimed he was ready to have America carry the load alone, bragging concerning the energy of the U.S. navy machine and the way he had already dedicated $2 trillion to make it the biggest, most succesful and feared navy pressure on the earth.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the meantime, had already launched an announcement that he was “shocked and saddened” to listen to concerning the demise of a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed early Wednesday, close to Tehran, killing all on board, together with many Canadian.

He assured “Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority.”

It was a crash, nevertheless, that Trump by no means talked about, little question as a result of no People have been apparently on the doomed flight’s manifest.

Later within the day, the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa put out an announcement expressing “sincere condolences” for the lack of Canadian lives within the crash, the second largest dying toll since Air India Flight 182 that was bombed out of the sky over the Irish Sea in 1985 by Khalistani terrorists, killing all 329 aboard, together with 268 Canadian residents.

Iranian state media initially blamed the crash on engine failure. Ukraine’s embassy in Iran at first concurred, ruling out terrorism, however then walked again from that place.

The Washington Publish reported a later assertion from the embassy mentioned a panel has begun an investigation and “any statements about the causes of the accident before the decision of the commission are not official.”

However Trump, being Trump, has consultants and his personal allies baffled by no matter message he’s making an attempt to place out in gentle of the troubling developments.

As Trump’s former homeland safety director, David Lapan informed the New York Instances, “the messaging has been horrible all over the map.”

“At a time when you have something so serious, you need clear communication,” mentioned Lapan. “Instead what we got was contradictory, confusing communication from an administration that already has a trust deficit.”

Trump was nonetheless fairly clear about America’s would possibly.

“Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast,” he boasted. “The actual fact we’ve this nice navy and gear, nevertheless, doesn’t imply we’ve to make use of it. We don’t wish to use it.

“American energy, each navy and financial, is the very best deterrent.”

Thus far, so good.

