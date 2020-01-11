BONOKOSKI: Feds must ‘follow the money’ to combat organized crime

The Trudeau Liberals, in addition to the earlier Harper Conservatives, have been laggards in chasing down the slippery high-level prison profiteers who’ve price Canadians billions.

A current educational paper by Christian Leuprecht of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a non-partisan public coverage suppose tank, identified 2015 federal authorities evaluation of economic dangers posed by each cash laundering and terrorist financing recognized 9 prison actions that had been bilking taxpayers of multi-billions in revenues and feeding organized crime and financing terrorism.

Cited within the report as “high risk” situations was a rogue’s listing of capital markets fraud, industrial (commerce) fraud, corruption and bribery, counterfeiting and piracy, illicit drug trafficking, mass advertising and marketing fraud, mortgage fraud, third-party cash laundering, and tobacco smuggling and trafficking.

Because of these prison enterprises operating virtually freely, actual social harms have been intensified — from gun violence in our cities, to the escalating housing costs, to the corruption of Canadian establishments.

“A recent flurry of attention to the issue by Ottawa and the provinces notwithstanding, Canada lags in taking concrete action,” wrote Leuprecht, stating an out of doors analysis by the Worldwide Financial Fund in 2016 concluded that “law enforcement agencies, particularly the RCMP, had other operational priorities and few resources to devote even to high-priority threats.”

The harder the file, due to this fact, the much less probably it’s to be chased down.

Leuprecht zeroed in on contraband tobacco as an apparent instance, with scores of producers on Mohawk reserves in Ontario and Quebec pumping out 10,000 low cost cigarettes a minute that may by no means see a neighborhood comfort shops the place the value of a pack of authorized smokes is 70% tax.

“Despite its demonstrable involvement in money laundering, little effort has been made to follow the proceeds of contraband tobacco,” wrote Leuprecht. “Main regulation enforcement initiatives in Ontario and Quebec have dismantled tobacco smuggling rings-with a number of main busts involving tons of of tens of millions of — however haven’t adopted the cash path to analyze the place the earnings go.

“With each federal and provincial governments in Canada shedding huge sums in potential tax revenues, coupled with nationwide and worldwide efforts to cut back smoking charges, and on condition that illicit tobacco ranks among the many highest risk dangers for cash laundering, there’s appreciable potential for Canada to be much more aggressive in controlling and combatting the illicit cigarette commerce.”



Contraband cigarettes seized close to Cornwall are proven in an RCMP handout photograph. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP)

To curb the laundering of proceeds from such prison exercise, Leuprecht advisable the federal authorities create a Canadian Tobacco Ombudsman to coordinate efforts among the many related companies, regulators and police.

He additionally advisable laws just like the Combating the Illicit Commerce in Tobacco Merchandise Act (CITTPA) at present being developed within the U.S., which might enable the federal authorities to impose sanctions on international gamers concerned within the illicit cigarette commerce.

“Highly profitable criminal activities that require sophisticated cross-border coordination — such as illicit drugs or the illicit trade in tobacco — are attractive to terrorist organizations as they provide a means of self-funding,” mentioned Leuprecht.

So it goes method past abnormal Canadians going onto a First Nations reserve to purchase low cost cigarettes from a “smoke shack.”

The vastly greater image has organized crime and terrorist financiers benefiting from Canada’s failure to “follow the money.”

That catchphrase, by the way in which, was popularized by the 1976 docudrama, All of the President’s Males, which advised political corruption could be uncovered just by analyzing cash transfers between events.

It helped the Washington Publish carry down president Richard Nixon.

Right this moment it’s thought-about a tried and true investigative software, even when advanced digital financing schemes make it harder to trace.

However the cash’s there to be discovered if the info dive is deep.

Billions upon billions of .

[email protected]