BONOKOSKI: Holding children for ransom is teachers’ go-to shakedown 

As sure as I’m of being even uglier when carrying a toque, Ontario’s lecturers have been enjoying us for dupes for so long as I can bear in mind.

And that’s a considerably very long time.

I’ve been working solely for Solar Media, the Toronto Solar specifically, since 1974 — which is 46 years and counting.

And people years embody 10,080.7 work weeks news-watching Ontario’s elementary and secondary faculty lecturers and their unions repeatedly use the identical fake “woe-is-me” rhetoric of being underpaid and underappreciated.

Their tv advertisements attacking the Progressive Conservative authorities of Premier Doug Ford — crafted by exterior advertising wizards — are extra fantasyland than any true reflection of what’s actual.

However that’s their intention, isn’t it? It’s to dupe us similar to they’ve been duping us for so long as I can bear in mind.

“Cuts hurt kids” is seemingly this 12 months’s favorite line, however it might be, wouldn’t it? It’s a part of the shakedown.

The elementary lecturers, who’re punishing these with younger youngsters in want of supervision as they do their rotating strikes, are snubbing the mere considered a puny 1% elevate.

Neglect the malarkey that it’s “all about the kids.”

It’s all in regards to the cash, and it’s been that approach since Moses was a cowboy.

Folks love research and polls, however even pollster Nik Nanos has by no means had the braveness to ask Ontario’s lecturers in the event that they personal a summer season cottage, or a ski chalet, or a hunt camp, or a getaway place to the solar.

I think, nonetheless, that the lecturers would lie like a thug going through 20 years within the slammer, and declare that they will solely afford their weekly groceries because of clipping low cost coupons from the weekly flyers.

I’ve had lecturers as neighbours. I’ve performed beer-league hockey with them, summertime fastball and occasional video games of golf.

And, when you wound them up, which was straightforward, they’d slander their authorities willy-nilly quite than acknowledge they’re among the many most privileged demographic within the province, primarily resulting from many years of unconscionably holding up our kids and grandchildren for ransom.

No good mum or dad price a PTA badge needs their youngster harm by huge, unhealthy authorities and the lecturers’ unions play upon this relentlessly.

It’s their go-to transfer.

As for his or her snubbing of a 1% elevate, who within the personal sector has obtained such a elevate, or any elevate? They’d be few and much between.

I’ve not had a elevate within the final decade or extra, however I settle for this.

I settle for it as a result of the newspaper business, which has downsized itself to reveal bones, continues to be struggling to outlive, and placing its content material on-line earns quite poor cash in comparison with print promoting as a result of the vast majority of the inhabitants will get its information from bloodsuckers like Fb and Google — each don’t pay a single cent in any Canadian taxes for his or her overt thievery.

These of us who’ve managed to outlive perceive this.

What the elementary and secondary faculty lecturers don’t perceive, and this consists of their unions, is that their paymaster is $348.eight billion in debt, with an annual IOU for curiosity hitting greater than $11.9 billion.

The province is really drowning in crimson ink because of a decade of reckless spending by the McGuinty-Wynne Liberals, but the lecturers greedily need extra as if the province isn’t fiscally drowning in crimson ink.

Not in regards to the cash? In fact it’s, as a result of it has at all times been in regards to the cash — contract after contract and for many years on finish.

Cash, cash, cash.

