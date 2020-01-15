BONOKOSKI: Maple Leaf Foods vs. Indiana and America’s No. 1 Hoosier

Maple Leaf Meals CEO Michael McCain may nonetheless pay a major value for utilizing his publicly-traded firm’s official Twitter platform to personally slag U.S. President Donald Trump.

First there was the hashtag — #BoycottMapleLeafFoods — which started trending on social media shortly after McCain’s collection of tweets that laid waste to Trump, and primarily blamed him for the downing of Ukraine Flight 752 in Tehran which Iran’s ruling theocracy reluctantly later admitted was its mistake.

Whereas Maple Leaf Meals shares remained comparatively regular, Trump’s American (and Canadian) fan base doesn’t take kindly to anybody mocking or criticizing their chief, particularly international elites born of silver spoons.

After which, after all, there may be Maple Leaf’s plan — introduced in April of final yr — to construct a (US)$310-million plant-based protein processing plant, in Shelbyville, Ind., that might make use of roughly 460 individuals.

It might additionally contain, except yanked, a $50-million funding by the U.S. to help in start-up prices and operation assist over 10 years.

“We are really, really jazzed up about this,” McCain informed the Canadian Press on the time, saying the corporate had seized on the rising demand of other proteins that look and style like meat.

That is all nicely and good, apart from the very fact Indiana is the house state of U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, Trump’s unwavering No. 2.



Pence was born there, educated there, obtained his legislation diploma there, was its congressman from 2001-13, after which its 50th governor.

He’s a Hoosier by way of and thru.

McCain’s weekend tweets a couple of “narcissist” in Washington being answerable for the missile downing the Ukraine jetliner — which killed all 176 aboard, 56 of them Canadian, and two who have been the spouse and 11-year-old son of an unnamed worker — possible didn’t go down nicely within the Pence family.

Extra contentious, maybe, was McCain implying Trump’s set-to with Iran was politically-motivated to divert eyes away from the automobile wreck of Trump’s “political woes” that included an upcoming impeachment trial and proof of him colluding with Russia.

However, when the Washington Put up approached Maple Leaf to interview McCain, it was informed in an e mail that the CEO needed the tweets “to speak for themselves” and added that McCain “felt the tragedy warranted his response.”

Then so be it.

Whereas he could also be a billionaire and an eventual inheritor to the McCain frozen French fry dynasty, he’s been down the Trump-dissing street earlier than.

Because the Monetary Put up reported Tuesday — in a July 2018 Herle Burly podcast by David Herle, a former pollster for Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin — McCain informed Herle he couldn’t abdomen Trump.

Herle, maybe to make sure he heard McCain appropriately, famous that Maple Leaf had vegetation in the US.

“I would be as critical if I was right there, front and centre, as I am here and damn the torpedoes,” McCain mentioned. “The consequences, the hate mail, the tweet storms — I don’t give a s—.”

Dissing Trump, even from afar, doesn’t do down nicely with the thousands and thousands of Trump die-hards, nevertheless, and that features many Canadians who want Canada had him as PM somewhat than that “Trudope” character at the moment in workplace.

Even no-accounts like me get strapped to the whipping publish from each side of the border for even suggesting Trump is way from being the saviour of American democracy, too unpredictable for a president and too defiant of the U.S. structure and its guidelines for governance.

Think about, then, the missives McCain should be getting?

One among my readers needed to stab out my eyes.

