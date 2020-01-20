BONOKOSKI: The first rule of military command is covering butt

It was unsettling Monday to be reminded that it was 25 years in the past that Grasp Cpl. Clayton Matchee, then of our navy’s elite airborne unit, went rogue with others in Somalia and beat to demise a 16-year-old Somali child named Shidane Arone for suspected petty thievery.

What adopted was a wholesale shame.

There have been senior officers blaming decrease ranks, a military-led coverup involving falsified paperwork, squirming politicians on the lookout for an escape hatch, and a promised inquiry that took ceaselessly to be struck and was then out of the blue scrubbed when the stink from inside acquired too sturdy.

It was a disgraceful interval for the Liberal authorities, the Canadian navy, and the assumed pledge of obligation to nation.

Nobody anticipated a commanding officer to order his troops to shoot (any Somali thief) “between the skirts and the flip-flops,” and for an additional to vow a case of champagne for the primary airborne member to kill a Somali.



Grasp Cpl. Clayton Matchee holds a baton within the mouth of 16-year-old Shidane Abukar Arone as he was tied up and bleeding inside a bunker on March 16, 1993 contained in the Canadian Airborne Regiment (CAR) base in Belet Huen, Somalia. Arone later died from his accidents. (Somalia Fee of Inquiry Launched Picture)

Actually, two unarmed Somalis have been shot within the again, one fatally, after Canadian troops laid an ambush to attempt to catch a thief.

And it didn’t assist that then-Liberal defence minister David Collenette jumped the gun in 1995 when, after viewing movies of some disturbing hazing rituals within the airborne, he disbanded the storied commando regiment for being a bunch of racists and neo-Nazis.

I used to be the editor of the Ottawa Solar when all of it went down, in addition to a columnist specializing in nationwide affairs, and the Somali scandal ate up the information cycle greater than the current SNC Lavalin imbroglio ever did.

Very similar to the Solar’s each day replace as to the variety of days the Two Michaels — Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — have been languishing in filthy Chinese language jail cells over the Huawei fiasco, now 408 days and counting, we did the identical factor within the Ottawa Solar relating to the Liberals’ promise of an inquiry into the shameful goings-on in Somalia.

We started working a field on our editorial web page counting the times the promise of a public inquiry went unfulfilled.

I neglect the ultimate quantity, however it was very excessive.

Within the meantime, Solar Media’s legendary founding editor-in-chief, Peter Worthington, well-known for this battle years in addition to his years overlaying wars, wrote a e-book on Pte. Kyle Brown who, in 1993, posed with the bloody-faced corpse of Shidane Arone as if it have been a bowling trophy.

In that e-book, Worthington tore the navy a brand new one.

In the midst of all this, CBC reporter Michael McAuliffe requested 68 “Response to Query” kinds by way of Entry to Info to complement his earlier casual gleanings concerning the Somalia operation, however the paperwork he obtained had been altered by the Division of Nationwide Defence (DND) earlier than being launched with a view to make them agree with the bogus info McAuliffe had been given earlier.

So as to add insult to damage, monetary fees have been invented on McAuliffe’s entry request, stating that it had taken 413 man-hours to ferret out the paperwork he requested, costing him and CBC an unimaginable $four,080, regardless of the very fact the paperwork had been available.

However that was the early ‘90s, and the military has changed — right? — until one looks at the sham suspension and prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, the armed force’s No. 2 in command, for alleged leaking labeled paperwork.

To inhibit his defence staff, it was realized that DND intentionally hid paperwork on Norman by giving him unthinkable code names so any search would come up empty.

Then, as with Somalia, it was all about overlaying ass.

