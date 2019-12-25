Boogieing parrot finds the perfect dance partner as he unknowingly performs his moves into a mirror

By Milly Vincent For Mailonline

That is the pleasant second a bobbing chook finds the proper dancing associate… his personal reflection within the mirror.

In a second of pure pleasure the dancing parrot, named Ezekiel, is seen performing some strikes solely to catch sight of what he believes to be one other parrot.

Shifting nearer to the mirror the chook is eager to get to know his dance associate, who’s in truth simply his reflection within the mirror.

The humorous second was caught on digital camera by the chook’s proprietor in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

With a phenomenal show of colored feathers the chook is clearly impressed by his personal look, unaware that he’s dancing alone right into a mirror.

His proprietor shared the video with the caption: ‘That is Ezekiel, he loves dancing. That is the primary time he has danced to his reflection within the mirror.’

The incident befell on November 18.

Recognising your reflection in a wanting glass is among the major exams of animal intelligence.

Two-thirds of infants can do it by the point they’re 18 months previous, as can chimpanzees and elephants, however not canine, cats or some seemingly intelligent monkeys and parrots.