Book Compares Shivaji To PM; Sena Says “His Descendants Should Quit BJP”

The ebook by BJP chief Jay Bhagwan Goyal compares PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Mumbai:

A ebook by a BJP chief evaluating Chhatrapati Shivaji to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to large political outrage in Maharashtra with the Congress, the Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Social gathering (NCP) – who’re a part of the ruling alliance – hitting out the BJP.

The ebook, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi” and written by BJP chief Jay Bhagwan Goyal, was launched throughout a religious-cultural meet organised by the Delhi BJP.

Terming it “chamchagiri” or sycophancy, the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut mentioned the warrior king’s descendants ought to make clear in the event that they just like the Prime Minister being likened to him.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendants should clarify if they like (Narendra) Modi being compared to him. Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendants should quit BJP over the book,” MR Raut mentioned, focusing on the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, who’s a descendant of Shivaji.

Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah instantly ban the ebook. “We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected because the prime minister of the nation for the second time. However neither Modi nor anyone else on this planet might be in contrast with

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he mentioned on Sunday.

One other BJP chief, Udayanraje Bhosale, is the thirteenth descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji. He had resigned from the NCP inside months of the April 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had later joined the BJP and fought the Lok Sabha by-election from Satara in October final yr. Nevertheless, he misplaced the by-election.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Sunday lodged a grievance with Nagpur Police towards the writer for allegedly hurting the feelings of individuals by evaluating PM Modi with Shivaji in his ebook.

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan of the NCP mentioned Chhatrapati Shivaji’s persona and work are incomparable. “No individual can even match the legendary warrior king’s toe nail,” he mentioned.