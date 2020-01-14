Cory Booker introduced on Monday that he’ll droop his run for the Democratic Social gathering presidential nomination, ending a marketing campaign nagged by low polling numbers and fundraising totals and leaving the race with just one African American candidate in former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. What do you suppose?

“How did we get from the most diverse Democratic field in history to one without a single Cory?” Natalya Hubbard • Feline Chiropractor

“Wow, who thought becoming president would prove so tough for all these candidates.” Harry Freeman • Lint Sweeper