Booker T Gives WWE 48 Hours To Give Him Number In Royal Rumble Match

Booker T actually needs to face The Revival on the Royal Rumble. WWE is operating out of time to make that match official. They’re operating out of time to get Booker T to do something at this level.

He’s already put WWE on discover about reserving a match with The Revival vs Harlem Warmth for January 26th’s Royal Rumble occasion in Houston. He could be working this angle additional, however the five-time World Champion appeared critical about it.

Booker T may all the time work within the precise Royal Rumble match as a particular shock for the Houston crowd. They haven’t let him find out about that both. On his radio present, Booker T stated that he’s now giving WWE 48 hours to even let him know if he has a spot within the Royal Rumble match.

“48 hours. If I don’t get a phone call in 48 hours as far as if I’ve got a number in the Rumble. I don’t care if the number is 1, I don’t care if it’s 15, I don’t care if it’s 30. But, if I don’t have a number within 48 hours I will not be available to participate in this year’s Royal Rumble.”

Booker T stated he can “wake up in my sleep and run one of these suckas into the ground.” It’s extra about mentally. We’ll should see what WWE needs to do, however they don’t appear to be cluing Booker T in on issues.

For those who use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information