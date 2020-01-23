News TV SHOWS

Booker T On Why He Went On Chris Jericho Cruise: ‘I Do Whatever The F*ck I Want’

January 23, 2020
Booker T wasn’t on WWE Backstage this week. They teased that he is likely to be figuring out for the Royal Rumble match. He may have been figuring out as a result of they’ve gyms on the Chris Jericho Cruise.

‘Good Mic Work’ Greg Morgan from Good Mic Work Commentaries is on the Chris Jericho Cruise. He caught up with Booker T and requested him how he’s in a position to be on the AEW heavy cruise. His reply was fairly easy.


Booker T simply defined how he was in a position to do the cruise since he’s a WWE man. His reply was “because I’m a grown ass man and I do whatever the fuck I want.”

Works for me! #CruiseOfJericho

Chris Jericho’s Cruise is simply an excessive amount of enjoyable to move up. Booker T went and it doesn’t sound like he cares a lot about upsetting anybody about exhibiting up.

