Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard Title Win Was Worst Move In History

Tessa Blanchard gained the Influence World Title, however this happened someday earlier than accusations of her bullying and utilizing racial slurs broke out throughout the IWC.

Booker T introduced up Tessa Blanchard throughout his Corridor Of Fame podcast. He didn’t maintain something again as he flat-out mentioned that Influence Wrestling giving the title to Blanchard was a nasty transfer. In actual fact, it was the worst transfer in professional wrestling historical past.

“I’m not holding my judgement on it. I mean, I’m serious. Big-ups to Tessa Blanchard because she’s good. She’s really good at what she does, but this is the worst decision for an idea that IMPACT Wrestling’s ever had in the history of that company. It’s really that bad. It’s worse than paying me $10 grand for a six hour power commercial that never aired. I’m serious. That’s how ridiculous it is.” “Because, now the men — all of the men in the company, if they wrestle her and she beats them, it diminishes every guy in the company. I mean, who’s the top guy in the company now? I can’t see ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch wrestling Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar. I mean, this is the worst idea in the history of wrestling, and to throw it out there, it’s the only way it can really be thrown out and it makes me question and wonder if somebody’s trying to blow this thing up on purpose. Like somebody’s saying, ‘Man, let’s see how bad we can mess this up.’ You know what I’m saying? I’m serious.”

We’ll must see how this example pans out for Tessa Blanchard as Influence World Champion. She brought about an enormous controversy the day earlier than her large win that the corporate was planning for months. In case you ask Booker T right here had been quite a bit higher methods to ebook Exhausting To Kill.

