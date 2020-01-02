Booker T Wants To Manage The Street Profits

Booker T is aware of a factor or two about tag crew wrestling. He very effectively could have a match developing on the Royal Rumble in opposition to The Revival as effectively. On the subject of being a supervisor he has one crew on his radar already.

The five-time World Champion commented throughout WWE Backstage that he would love a chance to work with The Road Income.

“Since I am a tag team extraordinaire, a tag team specialist, 14 tag team championships throughout my reign in this business, so I’m looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020, and I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year.”



The Road Income may be taught rather a lot from Booker T, however they may not want him. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins appear to be doing fairly effectively for themselves. They’ve a RAW Tag Group Title alternative subsequent week in a triple menace match. Additionally they would in all probability by no means decline the chance to work with two-time WWE Corridor Of Famer Booker T both.