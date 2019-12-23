Border collie rides a sled towed by her owner riding a horse

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A canine determined it was time she take a well-earned break by taking a seat in a sled being pulled by her proprietor on a horse.

The footage, which was captured in Spring Hill, Kansas, U.S., reveals border collie Dizzie Dean sit calmly on the brilliant inexperienced sled as her proprietor tows her alongside the icy floor whereas using a horse.

The intelligent canine stays seated on the mode of transport as a horse gallops throughout the snow and pulls her alongside.

Throughout the comical clip, which was filmed on December 19, Dizzie sits inside the colourful colored sled and lets her proprietor, who’s sat on a horse, pull her by way of the snow on a leash connected to the sled.

The horse makes a lap across the icy floor because the good canine lets the winter air blow by way of her fur.

Because the canine continues her trip by way of the snow, Dizzie’s proprietor glances again on the canine to ensure is snug earlier than returning his gaze again to the horse.

Moments later, the horse begins to decelerate and involves a cease earlier than a voice within the distance is heard saying: ‘What a cool canine!’

Because the trip ultimately involves an finish, Dizzie’s ears arise and he or she stays seated on the sled.

Dizzie (left and proper) lets the winter air blow although her fur because the horse gallops throughout the icy floor